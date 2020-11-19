The Smart City Expo World Congress at Barcelona organises the World Smart City Awards every year. This year around, Vizag emerged as a finalist in the World Smart City Awards under the category of Living and Inclusion award category.

As per the press note released by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), the international competition seeks to recognise pioneering projects, ideas, and strategies making cities around the world more livable, sustainable, and economically viable. Taking part in the World Smart Cities Awards 2020 competition this year, the GVMC and Greater Visakhapatnam Smart City Corporation Limited (GVSCCL) submitted the project “Social integration through creation of All ability public spaces – Parks for all abilities” under the Living & Inclusion award category. The park was developed under the Smart City Mission on Beach Road in Vizag.

The entries for this edition came from 46 countries across the globe. While three project from different countries competed in the final list of the World Smart City Awards under the category of Living and Inclusion award category, Vizag competed with Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality, Turkey, and the Government of the state of Alagoas, Brazil. As per the press note, GVMC’S All abilities Park is the only project from India to be selected for the final list. It is to be noted that the award was finally bagged by the Government of the state of Alagoas, Brazil for “A New Life in the Grotas: evidence-based slum improvement and Urban Development”.

Expressing her happiness over the achievement, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner and Greater Visakhapatnam Smart City Corporation Limited (GVSCCL) Chief Executive, G Srijana, further shared in the press note, “It is very happy and impressive that Vizag made it to the final list from the country, competing (with) 46 countries. It encourages us to take up more such projects and to win awards at the international level.”