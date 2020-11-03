November is here and so is an exciting lineup of films that assure nothing but entertainment. With Diwali around the corner, several filmmakers have set sights on this festive season to keep the audience hooked via the OTT medium. From Akshay Kumar’s much-awaited Laxmii to Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru, here are 5 new movies to look forward to on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Disney+Hotstar this November.

5 new movies releasing on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Disney+Hotstar this Diwali

#1 Laxmii

Raghava Lawrence is all set to thrill the audience with the Hindi remake of his Kanchana, which had wooed the film lovers in South India, about a decade ago. Starring Akshay Kumar in the titular role, the film’s trailer garnered a tremendous response just within a few hours of its release. From having Akshay Kumar play a transgender to witnessing a horror-comedy, there seem to be quite a few reasons to watch Laxmii this Diwali season.

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

Release Date: 9 November

#2 Miss India

Starring National Award winner Keerthy Suresh in the lead role, Miss India essays the journey of an ambitious businesswoman. Directed by Narendra Nath, the film also features veteran actors like Rajendra Prasad, Jagapathi Babu, and Nadhiya, and promises to be an interesting watch if the trailer is anything to go by.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: 4 November

#3 Soorarai Pottru

After several delays, this upcoming Tamil drama, directed by Sudha Kongara, will be finally making its way to the audience this month. Based on the life of Captain GR Gopinath, Soorari Pottru promises to be an engaging ride and the recently released trailer has done no harm to the already high stakes.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: 12 November

#4 Ludo

With a super exciting ensemble of Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkumar Rao, Aditya Rao Kapur, Abhishek Bachchan, and Fatima Sana Sheikh, this Netflix original film has piqued interest with its interesting trailer. Written and directed by Anurag Basu, Ludo is about the butterfly effect and how all our lives are connected.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: 12 November

#5 Chhalaang

Chhalaang, which marks the sixth collaboration between Hansal Mehta and Rajkumar Rao, seems to be coming as a hilarious watch. It showcases the journey of a typical PT teacher while also throwing light on the importance of sports education in India. The onscreen pairing of Rao and Nushrat Bharucha looks beautiful from the three-minute trailer. Take some time off this Diwali to watch this family entertainer.

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

Release Date: 13 November