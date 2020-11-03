After a seven month hiatus, the State Road Transport Corporation bus services between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana resumed from Monday night. Earlier in the day, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Managing Directors of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) and Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) to operate buses between the two states. Following the directives, the Visakhapatnam Region of the APSRTC has begun operating buses from the district to Hyderabad and Bhadrachalam in Telangana.
The list of the buses that are being operated from Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad and Bhadrachalam is as follows:
#1 Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad (Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) township)
Via: Rajahmundry, Ravulapalem, Vijayawada, Suryapet
Service Number: 3365
Bus type: Vennela
Departure time: 5 PM
2. Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad (Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) township)
Via: Rajahmundry, Ravulapalem, Vijayawada, Suryapet
Service Number: 3355
Bus type: Amaravati
Departure time: 6 PM
3. Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad (Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) township)
Via: Rajahmundry, Ravulapalem, Vijayawada, Suryapet
Service Number: 3357
Bus type: Amaravati
Departure time: 7 PM
4. Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad (Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) township)
Via: Rajahmundry, Ravulapalem, Vijayawada, Suryapet
Service Number: 3363
Bus type: Amaravati
Departure time: 9 PM
5. Visakhapatnam to Bhadrachalam
Via: Narsipatnam, Chintapalli, Sileru
Service Number: 3375
Bus type: Ultra Deluxe
Departure time: 8 AM
6. Narsipatnam – Tuni – Hyderabad (Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) township)
Via: Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Suryapet
Service Number: 3499
Bus type: Super Luxury
Departure time: 6 PM
7. Visakhapatnam to Bhadrachalam
Via: Narsipatnam, Chintapalli, Sileru
Service Number: 3467
Bus type: Ultra Deluxe
Departure time: 5:30 AM
8. Visakhapatnam to Bhadrachalam
Via: Narsipatnam, Chintapalli, Sileru
Service Number: 3469
Bus type: Ultra Deluxe
Departure time: 6 PM
9. Visakhapatnam to Bhadrachalam
Via: Narsipatnam, Chintapalli, Sileru
Service Number: 3407
Bus type: Ultra Deluxe
Departure time: 6:30 PM
These interstate buses will be operated daily. Passengers can visit the official website of the APSRTC to book their tickets online. It is to be noted that the passengers can board these buses from RTC Complex or Gurudwara or NAD or Gajuwaka or Kurmannapalem as per their convenience. Passengers have been advised to follow safety measures strictly given the prevailing COVID-19 situation.