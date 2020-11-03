After a seven month hiatus, the State Road Transport Corporation bus services between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana resumed from Monday night. Earlier in the day, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Managing Directors of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) and Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) to operate buses between the two states. Following the directives, the Visakhapatnam Region of the APSRTC has begun operating buses from the district to Hyderabad and Bhadrachalam in Telangana.

The list of the buses that are being operated from Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad and Bhadrachalam is as follows:

#1 Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad (Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) township)

Via: Rajahmundry, Ravulapalem, Vijayawada, Suryapet

Service Number: 3365

Bus type: Vennela

Departure time: 5 PM

2. Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad (Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) township)

Via: Rajahmundry, Ravulapalem, Vijayawada, Suryapet

Service Number: 3355

Bus type: Amaravati

Departure time: 6 PM

3. Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad (Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) township)

Via: Rajahmundry, Ravulapalem, Vijayawada, Suryapet

Service Number: 3357

Bus type: Amaravati

Departure time: 7 PM

4. Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad (Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) township)

Via: Rajahmundry, Ravulapalem, Vijayawada, Suryapet

Service Number: 3363

Bus type: Amaravati

Departure time: 9 PM

5. Visakhapatnam to Bhadrachalam

Via: Narsipatnam, Chintapalli, Sileru

Service Number: 3375

Bus type: Ultra Deluxe

Departure time: 8 AM

6. Narsipatnam – Tuni – Hyderabad (Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) township)

Via: Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Suryapet

Service Number: 3499

Bus type: Super Luxury

Departure time: 6 PM

7. Visakhapatnam to Bhadrachalam

Via: Narsipatnam, Chintapalli, Sileru

Service Number: 3467

Bus type: Ultra Deluxe

Departure time: 5:30 AM

8. Visakhapatnam to Bhadrachalam

Via: Narsipatnam, Chintapalli, Sileru

Service Number: 3469

Bus type: Ultra Deluxe

Departure time: 6 PM

9. Visakhapatnam to Bhadrachalam

Via: Narsipatnam, Chintapalli, Sileru

Service Number: 3407

Bus type: Ultra Deluxe

Departure time: 6:30 PM

These interstate buses will be operated daily. Passengers can visit the official website of the APSRTC to book their tickets online. It is to be noted that the passengers can board these buses from RTC Complex or Gurudwara or NAD or Gajuwaka or Kurmannapalem as per their convenience. Passengers have been advised to follow safety measures strictly given the prevailing COVID-19 situation.