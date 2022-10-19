On Saturday, 22 October 2022, a mega job mela will be conducted at the District Employment Exchange in Kancharapalem, Vizag from 10 am onwards. Renowned firms such as Tata Technologies and others will be recruiting to fill 1,980 vacancies for various posts. 10th, intermediate pass, and any degree and diploma holders will be eligible to participate in the recruitment drive.

Read on for more details about the jobs offered at the upcoming mega job mela in Vizag.

Tata Technologies

Name of the role: Junior Technician

Number of vacancies: 1,800

Eligibility criteria: Intermediate pass

Age requirement: 18-21 years (female only)

Salary offered: Rs 16,577 per month + PF + ESI+ incentives

Location: Hosur, Tamil Nadu

Platinum Motors

Name of the role: Front Office, Sales Advisor, Brand Manager, and Sales Executive

Number of vacancies: 50

Eligibility criteria: 10th and above

Age requirement: 18 to 35 years

Salary offered: Rs 9,500-15,000 per month + PF+ ESI + incentives

Location: Visakhapatnam

ADECCO

Name of the role: Fixers, Packers, and Loaders

Number of vacancies: 20

Eligibility criteria: 10th and above

Age requirement: 18 to 35 years (male only)

Salary offered: Rs 12,500 per month _ PF + ESI+ incentives

Location: Visakhapatnam

Good Works Pvt Ltd- Paytm

Name of the role: Sales Executive

Number of vacancies: 110

Eligibility criteria: 10th and above

Age requirement: 10 to 35 (male only)

Salary offered: Rs 17,000 per month + PM + ESI + incentives (two-wheeler with license and smartphone mandatory)

Location: Visakhapatnam

Interested and eligible candidates can register for the mega job mela in Vizag through the ncs.gov.in website. Applicants must be present at the District Employment Exchange, Kancharapalem, by 10 am on 22 October 2022.

