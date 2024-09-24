A job mela will be conducted at the National Career Service Centre, located at Kancharapalem in Visakhapatnam, on 27 September 2024 to fill over 250 vacancies in Apollo Pharmacy and Innovsource Services Private Limited.

According to a press note issued by Shyam Sundar Nittala, sub-regional employment officer of the National Career Service Centre, interviews will be held for the posts of pharmacist and pharmacy trainee by Apollo Pharmacy, while Innovsource Services Private Limited, which provides manpower to DMart, Flipkart, Swiggy Instamart etc, will select candidates for the posts of executives, cashiers, pickers & packers and branch relationship executives.

Candidates with a qualification of M pharm/B pharm/D pharm and 10th, 12th or any degree are eligible for the posts of pharmacist and pharmacy trainees respectively

They should be in the age group of 18-30 years. Once selected, they will get a salary ranging from Rs 10,500 to Rs 18,000 plus incentives per month and PF and ESI benefits. They will have to work in Visakhapatnam.

The eligibility for the posts of executives, cashiers, pickers and packers, and branch relationship executives is 10th, 12th or any degree.

Selected candidates will get a salary of Rs 11,000 to Rs 15,000 per month plus incentives and PF and ESI benefits. They should be in the age group of 18-30 years. The workplaces will be Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Hyderabad.

Interested candidates have been asked to attend the job mela in Visakhapatnam with the required documents at 10:00 am on 27 September.

