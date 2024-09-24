Two youths died on the spot and another sustained severe injuries in a road accident on the National Highway at Indiranagar of Kancharapalem area in Visakhapatnam on 24 September 2024. According to reports, the accident occurred when the motorbike on which the youths were going hit hard a divider around 6.30 am. The accident occurred when they were on their way to Thatichetlapalem from Urvasi junction.

Following information from passers-by, an ambulance reached the spot and took the injured youth to hospital after first aid. The two others died on the spot as they sustained severe injuries on the chest and head. All three belong to the Kapparada area in Kancharapalem.

Details of the youths who suffered in the road accident in Visakhapatnam are yet to be known. Rash driving is said to be the cause of the accident. Though the city police, of late, have initiated a number of measures to check road accidents, no improvement is seen as many youths are seen violating traffic rules and safety norms.

The RTA has formed teams to conduct raids targeting riders without helmets and cancelled driving licences of over 3,000 motorists so far. Despite this, several motorists are seen zooming past on roads without headgear.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu