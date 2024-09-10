A bus accident occurred on the Kailasagiri ghat road in Visakhapatnam on the evening of 9 September 2024, leaving 18 people injured. The accident occurred as a group of tourists was heading back from visiting the popular hilltop destination.

According to the police, four buses from a private tour operator had arrived in the city for sightseeing. While descending from Kailasagiri, one bus rear-ended another, triggering it to hit a rock, and resulting in injuries to 18 of 40 passengers, who were reportedly from West Bengal. The injured were quickly transported to King George Hospital (KGH) for medical attention.

Dr Sivananda, the hospital superintendent, reported that all individuals sustained minor injuries and were in stable condition. After receiving first aid, they were discharged.

Apart from the bus accident in Kailasagiri, one life was lost in a landslide in Alluri Seetharamaraju (ASR) district near Visakhapatnam, due to a landslide in the Chatrapalle tribal hamlet. Three others were injured, and three were reportedly caught in the debris. The landslide, which broke off the route to the village, made it difficult for help to arrive on time. The GVMC Additional Commissioner D V Ramanamurthy said that the people of the hilly areas surrounding Visakhapatnam had been alerted in view of the rains, and 45 people have been moved to the rehabilitation centers set up by GVMC.

