Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi praises Vizag scuba divers for clearing plastic from the sea

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ speech on Sunday, lauded the efforts being put in by a bunch of scuba divers to clear plastic from the sea in Vizag. Led by Subhash and his wife Padmavati, this unit of scuba divers has been fetching plaudits for removing over four tonnes of plastic from the sea bed in the city.

Addressing the nation in his 59th ‘Mann Ki Baat’ speech, the Prime Minister made mention of the scuba divers in Vizag while stressing the importance of safeguarding the environment. “In about 13 days, they have cleared about four tonnes of plastic,” he said. Mr. Modi further added that a plastic-free India could soon be a reality if every citizen acts responsibly. “Our forefathers put a lot of emphasis on nature, environment, water, land, and forests as they understood the importance of rivers and tried to inculcate a positive mindset towards rivers in the society,” the PM said.

In a conversation with Yo! Vizag, Subash said that his diving experience was marred by the trash polluting the sea. Adding that the waste could prove to be detrimental for marine life too, the expert diver said that he and his team of scuba divers took up the cause of clearing the plastic in the Vizag sea.

Subash informed that the waste is mostly comprised of wrappers of household kitchen items like Atta, Rawa and oil packs. Clothes like sarees are found in excess too he mentioned. Appealing to the citizens, the scuba divers said, “When you come for a walk on the beach, please pick up the litter. It is extremely harmful to let it on the loose. Fish often get trapped in plastic bags and die. I have freed so many fish from stray plastic bags in the ocean, it is very sad.”