With a never-ending list of comedy sitcoms on Netflix, it is a tough choice to make every time before a meal or just before we hit the bed. But since we have been combing through their vast content, we have here a curated list of comedy shows you must watch on Netflix including the trending Man Vs Bee starring Rowan Atkinson. A good escape from a tiring week, catch up on these comedy sitcoms on Netflix in the comfort of your home. You could probably start your binge-watch with Man Vs Bee.

Here are a few binge-worthy comedy sitcoms on Netflix including Man Vs Bee.

#1 Man Vs Bee

The new series Man Vs Bee on Netflix has been trending with Rowan Atkinson and his goofy actions. Reminding the 90’s kids of the Mr Bean show, this new comedy show is a must-watch for all fans. The limited series is directed by the master of comedy himself and William Davies. Watch the comedy show for a quick laugh this weekend.

#2 Schitt’s Creek

A series that swept the Emmys for outstanding writing, directing and performance trails along with a posh family who finds a new life in a shabby motel. The change in their lifestyle shows how life changes for every character and how they find themselves together as a family. Directed by Eugene Levy and Daniel Levy, the cast includes Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Daniel Levy, and Annie Murphy in prominent roles. If you haven’t watched this much-talked-about show, this weekend is the time.

#3 Workin’ Moms

If you are a sitcom fan and are looking for a show to binge-watch this weekend, Workin’ moms is the perfect option. With 6 seasons to watch, this relatable storyline is for all those new moms out there. Relationships, marriages, kids and work-life balance, every angle of life has been covered in this comedy show on Netflix. Lay back on your couch and enjoy a good show this weekend.

#4 On My Block

The TV Guide hails this show to be like nothing else on television. With a blend of comedy, adventure, romance and drama this show on Netflix has also won the Teen Choice Award for a coming-of-age show. The show follows a group of street-savvy friends who are navigating through high school. Pain, newness, success, and failure are explored in their journey. The coming-of-age comedy series also examines lifelong friendships.

#5 Grace and Frankie

Yet another sitcom which is worth binge-watching, Grace and Frankie is a 2022 Netflix series with 7 seasons. The casting reunion of Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin is a treat to watch on the small screen. As everything around these two ladies starts coming apart, they rely on each other as they learn that both their husbands have fallen in love with each other and want to get married. This comedy show is directed by Marta Kauffman and Howard J Morris.

Let us know in the comments below, which of these comedy sitcoms on Netflix have been your absolute favourite.