Nevertheless, the 2021 Korean romantic drama was widely loved across the globe. The single-season series received a 7.2 rating on IMDb. If you are someone who enjoyed this Korean Romantic drama, here are 6 other similar series to watch on Netflix. Explaining everything about love and relationships, here is your dose of advice all the way from Korea.

Here is a list of romantic Korean dramas to watch on Netflix if you liked Nevertheless

#1 Love Alarm

This Korean drama was released in 2019 with two seasons. Developed by Jiyoung Park for Studio Dragon it tells the story of a world in which an app alerts people if someone in the vicinity likes them, Kim Jojo experiences young love while coping with personal adversities. The cast includes Song Kang, Kim So-hyun, Jung Ga-ram and others in prominent roles.

#2 Run on

The South Korean romantic drama series starring Im Si-wan, Shin Se-kyung, Choi Soo-young and Kang Tae-ohin in lead roles is yet another option if you have enjoyed watching Nevertheless. Directed by Lee Jae-hoon this movie tells the story of a young boy who is a track star. He does not take the traditional path in life and starts to follow his heart after a film translator steps into his life.

#3 It’s Okay to Not Be Okay

This single-season 2020 romantic comedy Korean series is a must-watch for those who love the genre. The movie tells the story of an author of a children’s book who is antisocial. A road of emotional healing opens up for him and an employee in a psychiatric hospital. Directed by Park Shin-woo the cast of the series includes Seo Ya-ji, Kim Soo-hyun, Park Gyu-young and others in prominent roles.

#4 Crash Landing on You

This 2019 romantic Korean drama is about how a paragliding mishap drops a South Korean heiress in North Korea. She lands into the life of an army officer who decides to help her hide. Directed by Lee Jung-hyo the cast of the series includes Hyun Bin, Son Yen-jin, Seo Ji-hye, and others in prominent roles.

#5 Home Town Cha Cha Cha

A total K-drama package that offers a mix of emotions that will have you crying and laughing every episode. The picture-perfect town of Gongjin is beautifully portrayed throughout the series. The feel-good series stars Shin-Mina, Kim Seon-ho, and Lee Sang-Yi among others. With just one season to binge on, the story strikes a perfect balance of emotions.

#6 Forecasting Love & Weather

Staying true to its title this Korean drama tells the story of how love proves to be just as difficult as the weather to predict inside a national weather service. This love story runs between a diligent forecaster and a free-spirited co-worker. Directed by Cha Young Hoon, the cast of the movie includes Song Kang, Park Min-young, Yoon Park and others in lead roles.

Let us know in the comments below which of these romantic Korean dramas other than Nevertheless did you like on Netflix.