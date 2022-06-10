On Thursday, 9 June 2022, Nithya Haasini, a 9-year-old girl, drowned to death in the swimming pool at Sai Priya Resorts in Rushikonda, Vizag. As per the police reports, the deceased girl was a native of Vijayawada and visited her relatives in Vizag for a summer vacation. A case has been filed by the victim’s family at the PM Palem Police Station against the resort authorities for failing to adhere to the safety norms.

The relatives, who reside near Venkojipalem in Vizag, informed the police that during their visit to the Sai Priya Resorts, the girl entered the pool to play, along with her cousin. At around 3:30 pm, the girl drowned in the swimming pool upon which she was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital in Vizag. The doctors declared the girl dead and the body was sent for post-mortem.

The girl’s uncle, speaking to the media, blamed the resort authorities for not stationing any guards or safety equipment near the pool in case of any emergencies. Further, he stated that none of the security personnel lent a helping hand while rescuing the girl from the pool, Nithya Haasini, who had just passed 4th grade, came to Vizag for four days, as per her relatives.

