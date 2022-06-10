As per the latest reports, the Cordelia cruise ship, which flagged off from Vizag on 8 June 2022, was denied entry into the Pondicherry Port by the authorities. It is learnt that the grand cruise ship was halted midsea at 4 am this morning. Upon being denied entry, the cruise authorities approached Cuddalore, a port adjacent to Pondicherry.

The political parties of Tamil Nadu have demanded that the cruise must not enter Pondicherry. Lieutenant Governor of Pondicherry, Tamilasai, strictly instructed the authorities to not allow the ship into the port. As the facilities on the ship include casinos and other gambling activities, which are not allowed in the union territory of Pondicherry, the Cordelia ship was asked to head back. As per the rules of Pondicherry, the sale of alcohol from other states is prohibited. As the ship also includes alcohol from Andhra Pradesh. the officials of the port have stated it as a reason to deny entry.

The Cordelia authorities are awaiting approval from the Cuddalore Port, midsea. With this controversial series of events, the future of the Cordelia cruise ship, which scheduled tours till September from Vizag, is now at stake.

