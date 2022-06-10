The Andhra Pradesh (AP) Government has released the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) notification today 10 June 2022. The Department of School Education released the notification on the official website of the board. Aspirant scan now apply for the examination online by paying the fees between 16 June 2022 to 16 July 2022.

This examination is conducted once a year at the state level to award certificates to eligible candidates. The main objective of the examination is to ensure national standards of teacher quality in the recruitment process in accordance with the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE).

The exams are scheduled to start in the month of August, from 6 August 2022 to 21 August 2022 in an online mode. The results of the same are expected to be out in September. Detailed information is available on the official website.

The minimum qualification required for the examination has been stated on the website. The candidate at the time of applying for APTET- August 2022 should have the minimum qualifications prescribed for a teacher. They should have completed class 12th with at least 50% marks along with a certification of a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education. For candidates applying for papers II A and II B, the eligibility is having scored at least 50% marks either in Graduation (or) in Post-Graduation with B.Ed.

According to the AP TET 2022 notification, applicants after applying for the examination can attend an online mock test on 26 July 2022. Hall tickets will be available for download on 25 July 2022. The exams will be held between 6 August to 21 August 2022. The final answer key will be released on 12 September 2022 and the results will be declared on 14 September 2022.

AP TET application form is available on the official website. The procedure of application has been explained in detail in the notification.

