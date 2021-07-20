A 27-year-old youth has fallen victim to the seas of Visakhapatnam. The drowning incident happened Monday morning at the Tikkavanipalem beach area in Parawada near Vizag. The deceased has been identified as Arun Babu, a software engineer from Bangalore. He had been at home for a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the police, Arun, along with his friends Shiva, Anil and Vinod, went to Tikkavanipalem beach to spend some time on Monday morning. After a while, Arun went into the water for swimming, along with Shiva. At this instant, a heavy object hit them hard and both got pulled further inside the water.

Local fishermen at Parawada, who witnessed the incident, immediately tried to rescue the two youngsters from drowning. While Shiva was brought to safety, there was no trace of Arun. After a while, his body washed onto the shore. The body was then sent to NTR Hospital, Anakapalle.

A case about the drowning incident has been registered at Parawada Police Station.

Of late, many incidents of drowning have been reported in and around Vizag, especially at RK Beach. The city police have deployed beach patrol and lifeguards at all the major beaches and all the visitors to the beaches are warned about the strong current at the sea. But many people ignore the warnings and still venture into the sea with the intention of enjoying a good day at the beach. Unfortunately, the strong waves in Vizag pull in the best of the swimmers which prove to be fatal more often than not.

The people of Vizag are requested, for the sake of their own safety, not to venture into the sea waters, either at the beaches or any of the other shores.