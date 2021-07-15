Yet another case of drowning has been reported at RK Beach in Vizag on Thursday. The two victims have been identified as Mani Babu and Sarojini, both intermediate students from a college in the city. While one of them was rescued, the other youth is still missing and search operations are ongoing for him at RK Beach.

According to the police, four friends visited beach road on Thursday evening. While playing in the water at RK Beach, the strong current allegedly pulled two of them into deep waters. Knowing about the incident, beach guard police immediately conducted rescue operations and could save Sarojini. She was immediately shifted to King George Hospital for treatment. The other person, Mani Babu, apparently ventured deep into the water and is still missing.

Beach guard police have conducted search and rescue operations at RK Beach till evening to find the missing person. But, so far, no traces have been found. A missing person case has been registered under III town police station limits.

The people of Vizag have been repeatedly warned about the strong waves at the city beaches and have been asked not to venture into the water. Yet, many cases of drowning and people going amiss are reported in Vizag, especially at RK beach. While the lifeguards do an admirable job of maintaining safety at these beaches, many people still dare to dip into the water.