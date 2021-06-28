The 2021 Malayalam films have raised the bar of expectations & entertainment with a new set of storylines, and Cold Case is all geared up to push the bar higher. Ever since the makers announced the release date of the Malayalam thriller movie, Cold Case, the film has been stirring conversations with its intriguing trailer. With less than two days left for the direct OTT release of the Malayalam thriller film Cold Case, the audience can’t wait to unravel the long-held mystery on Amazon Prime.

The run, chase, and dialogues hint at searching for a brilliant killer and promise all the nitty grittiest of an upcoming Indian movie. Without revealing much, the trailer indicates a story centered on an investigation and mystery behind a homicide. Directed by Tanu Balak, the film will star Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead. Sukumaran plays the role of a cop and, Cold Case will be his first direct OTT release. The film also stars Aditi Balan, Lakshmi Priyaa Chadramouli, and Anil Nedumangad. This film will also have Prakash Alex as the music composer.

The film has been doing the rounds on social media for several reasons. With every passing day, the filmmakers and the Sukumaran, the lead actor have ensured that the film doesn’t die down in the minds of its audience. Cold Case being a mystery thriller, clues and suspects play a pivotal role in the film. Sukumaran has been dropping clues on his social handles, encouraging engagement ever since the announcement of the release date of his Malayalam movie Cold Case.

Not only did the lead actor Sukumaran drop hints and suspects of the Malayalam thriller, but he has also organized a fan meet event to be held on 29 June 2021. Calling it time to meet and get one step closer to solving the mystery, Sukumaran asked his fans to register for an exclusive fan meet event on coldcaseevent.com.

Watch the trailer here: