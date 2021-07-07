The oldest motorcycle brand in the world runs on the streets of Vizag too. The city has its fair share of bikers/motorcycle enthusiasts. Be it for a road trip to the Himalayas or a simple drive along the Vizag coast, a Royal Enfield bike is the one to do it on. And on any normal day, you are more than likely to see a Royal Enfield motorcycle zoom past you on the road. The Beach Road in the city is one of the best places to drive your motorcycle with your friends. And if youngsters want to buy motorcycles in Vizag, there is one that is a favourite of many – the Royal Enfield Bullet. Over the years, this model has undergone many transformations but the biker vibe, and loads of associated swag, have carried on. It’s a very happy moment for a teenager when his father takes him to one of the many Royal Enfield showrooms in Vizag to buy him his first motorcycle.

There are quite a few showrooms of Royal Enfield in Vizag where you can buy your Bullet or Interceptor or Thunderbolt or any other bike from the brand. Yo! Vizag has gone ahead and compiled a list of these showrooms so that you can head to the nearest Royal Enfield showroom and buy the bike of your dreams.

List of Royal Enfield showrooms in Vizag

#1 Pedda Waltair

Address: No 8/1/99 Old CBI Junction, Pedda Waltair, Visakhapatnam – 530003

#2 Seethammadhara

Address: Meghana Towers, D No 50/50/30/12/1, near Gurudwara Bus Stop, Balayya Sastri Layout, Seethammadhara, Visakhapatnam – 530013

#3 NAD Junction

Address: Door No 58, 1-285, BRTS Road, Nad Junction, NSTL, Visakhapatnam – 530027

#4 Dondaparthy

Address: Flat No 101, Kalyan Estates, Railway Station Rd, opposite DRM office, Visakhapatnam – 530016

#5 Gajuwaka

Address: Sree Plaza, No 27/1/4, Sri Krishna Nagar, Gajuwaka, Visakhapatnam – 530026

#6 Pendurthi

Address: Sarada Nagar, Karmika Nagar, Pendurthi, Visakhapatnam – 531173

#7 Madhurawada

Address: D No 6/111/7/A, MSR Layout Revenue Ward 4, Madhurawada, Visakhapatnam – 530048

List of Royal Enfield service centres in Vizag:

#1 Kancharapalem

Address: C11, Industrial Estate, Gavara Kanchara Palem, Kancharapalem, Visakhapatnam – 530018

#2 Seethammadhara

Address: D No, 55/8/29, HB Colony Rd, KRM Colony, Seethammadhara, Visakhapatnam – 530013

#3 Dondaparthy

Address: Door No 42/18/18 TSN Colony, Dondaparthy, Venkatraju Nagar, Visakhapatnam – 530016