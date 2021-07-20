METRO Cash & Carry, an international wholesale and food retail company, is all set to launch in Visakhapatnam. In India, METRO Cash & Carry is one of the leading modern wholesaler and food specialists that is currently operating in 18 cities with over 26 outlets.
The wait is finally over. We are coming to #Visakhapatnam #AndhraPradesh. Get thousands of five star quality products at #wholesale prices at #METROWholesale in Visakhapatnam #newstore #Vizag #Madhurwada #vocalforlocal pic.twitter.com/Z3EJJpkHBV
— METRO Wholesale IND (@metro_india) July 20, 2021
METRO Wholesale will launch this division on 21 July 2021 at 1 pm at Madhurawada, in Visakhapatnam. METRO is not to be mistaken as a large shopping hypermarket. It only sells to businesses, small shopkeepers and hotels, essentially replacing wholesale markets, and FMCG (Fast-Moving Consumer Goods) distributors, in those areas. The company seeks to empower Kirana stores so that their sell-out improves. METRO also helps the small stores keep up with the changing times so that owners can remodel their stores.
Docking its first outlet in Vizag, the company promises 5-star quality products at wholesale prices. Here are the broad product categories:
- Groceries
- Fresh Fish & Seafood
- Fresh Meat and Poultry
- Gourmet & Imported Products
- Healthcare & Wellness
- Apparel & Footwear
- Office & Housekeeping
- Electronics & Appliances
- DIY & Home Improvements
Visit the detailed product category here.
METRO Customer Card Information Desk
The card is issued at every METRO distribution centre. This card is only issued to customers who hold a valid business license. The company issues three cards per business establishment. Only on possession of the Customer Card will an individual be granted access to a METRO store. Read more here.
METRO Cash & Carry is a wholesale division of METRO Wholesale and launched its first outlet in the Indian market in 2003. Currently, it has branched out into 28 wholesale distribution centres. METRO Wholesale has six outlets in Bangalore, four in Hyderabad, two each in Mumbai and Delhi, and one each in Kolkata, Jaipur, Jalandhar, Zirakpur, Amritsar, Vijayawada, Ahmedabad, Surat, Indore, Lucknow, Meerut, Nashik, Ghaziabad and Tumkur, with Visakhapatnam being the latest addition to this list.
Discussion about this post