METRO Cash & Carry, an international wholesale and food retail company, is all set to launch in Visakhapatnam. In India, METRO Cash & Carry is one of the leading modern wholesaler and food specialists that is currently operating in 18 cities with over 26 outlets.

METRO Wholesale will launch this division on 21 July 2021 at 1 pm at Madhurawada, in Visakhapatnam. METRO is not to be mistaken as a large shopping hypermarket. It only sells to businesses, small shopkeepers and hotels, essentially replacing wholesale markets, and FMCG (Fast-Moving Consumer Goods) distributors, in those areas. The company seeks to empower Kirana stores so that their sell-out improves. METRO also helps the small stores keep up with the changing times so that owners can remodel their stores.

Docking its first outlet in Vizag, the company promises 5-star quality products at wholesale prices. Here are the broad product categories:

Groceries

Fresh Fish & Seafood

Fresh Meat and Poultry

Gourmet & Imported Products

Healthcare & Wellness

Apparel & Footwear

Office & Housekeeping

Electronics & Appliances

DIY & Home Improvements

Visit the detailed product category here.

METRO Customer Card Information Desk

The card is issued at every METRO distribution centre. This card is only issued to customers who hold a valid business license. The company issues three cards per business establishment. Only on possession of the Customer Card will an individual be granted access to a METRO store. Read more here.

METRO Cash & Carry is a wholesale division of METRO Wholesale and launched its first outlet in the Indian market in 2003. Currently, it has branched out into 28 wholesale distribution centres. METRO Wholesale has six outlets in Bangalore, four in Hyderabad, two each in Mumbai and Delhi, and one each in Kolkata, Jaipur, Jalandhar, Zirakpur, Amritsar, Vijayawada, Ahmedabad, Surat, Indore, Lucknow, Meerut, Nashik, Ghaziabad and Tumkur, with Visakhapatnam being the latest addition to this list.