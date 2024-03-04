In a shocking turn of events, a murder case has been registered wherein a photographer from Madhurawada, Vizag, who was missing since 29 February 2024, was found to be the victim of murder by another photographer, Shanmukha Teja of Ravulapalem, in the East Godavari district. According to reports, the Vizag-based photographer, Pothina Sai, 23, was the son of an auto driver, Srinu, and used to cover events around the city. He was in possession of cameras with features of advanced technology, costing Rs 15 lakh.

Shanmukha Teja made a friendship with Sai through a social media platform. Having come to know that Sai possessed valuable cameras, he allegedly hatched a plot to have them.

The 19-year-old Teja invited Sai to Ravulapalem under the pretext of covering a big event jointly so that they would get a chance to progress their careers in the movies. Convinced by the gullible words of Teja, Sai left for Rajamahendravaram on 26 February by bus. At Rajamahendravaram, Teja, with another person, was ready with a car, and the three left for Ravulapalem. Ultimately, the two strangled Sai with the leather belt in the car in the middle of a tussle to steal the cameras, and then buried the body.

While on the way, Sai suspected foul play and rang up his mother Ramanamma after sending a picture of the rear view of the car. He informed his mother that he was traveling with some unknown people, and gave her his other contact number.

As Sai did not return home, Ramanamma tried to contact her son, but the mobile was switched off. She grew suspicious and lodged a complaint with the PM Palem Police Station. The police, who registered a missing case, collected key information, and based on it, they identified the accused. They followed the evidence and went to Ravulapalem, only to find that Teja was absconding. When grilled, his parents told the police that he kept the cameras in a locked room and locked.

The police brought the parents to Vizag and detained them for further questioning regarding the murder case. Meanwhile, the police came to know that Teja had a girlfriend in the Kancharapalem area of the city and finally traced him down by asking her to chat with the boy. Teja, who was taken into custody, confessed to the crime.

The body of Sai was handed over to his family members.

