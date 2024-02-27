A 38-year-old Physical Education (PE) Teacher at a private school has been placed under arrest for the rape and subsequent pregnancy of a schoolgirl in Madhurawada, Vizag. The girl, studying in the 9th standard, goes to a private school, where the accused was employed. The incident came to light on Monday, when the victim was found pregnant upon going to the hospital for a medical check-up. The PM Palem Police was approached and a case was filed against the accused, who has been identified as B Durgaprasad.

As per reports, the accused had allegedly taken the minor to his residence and sexually assaulted her. He was arrested hours after the complaint was made on Monday. Following this, the rape case was transferred to the Disha Mahila Police Station in Yendada, Vizag, for further investigation. The accused was booked under the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Gondu Sitharam, a member of the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR), has demanded that an inquiry be immediately conducted by the District Education Department.

The incident has elicited several protests from all over the city. Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) representatives, protested at the school gate, demanding that the accused be punished appropriately.

The incident also witnessed an outrage among the public, especially the women activists in the city. Various women organizations’ leaders and activists demanded strict action against the accused. They also demanded that firm action be taken against school management to prevent such incidents in the future. Officials from the District Education Department (DED) also made inquiries at the school regarding this happening. They collected all relevant details and stated that a report would be submitted to the higher authorities.

