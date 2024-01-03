In a recent development of the Visakhapatnam gang rape case, two accused out of the 13 are said to be missing. According to reports, the City Police have arrested 11 accused yesterday. The accused have been in custody at the Disha Police station. Highlighting the issue, Chandrababu Naidu, former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh expressed his grief. “there is no law and order in a YSRCP-ruled Andhra Pradesh”, he said.

In a further investigation, it is known that the boy has taken the victim to a hotel room to celebrate her birthday party. The girl has gone to RK Beach to end her life, and got manipulated by these boys who intended to sexually assault her. The girl after already being assaulted by her boyfriend and his friend, went to RK Beach and was comforted by a photographer. But to her shock, the photographer along with his friends took her to a lodge and assaulted her.

Owing to these developments in the Visakhapatnam gang rape case, Chandrababu Naidu took to twitter and express his grief and sadness on how there is no safety for women in the state. “Forget women empowerment, YS Jagan’s vision seems to only empower criminals who prey on women”, he added in his tweet. In response to his tweet, YSRCP supporters and TDP supporters are engaging in fan wars on social media.

The Police have registered the case against the POSCO act, and conducting a further investigation to nab the other accused.

