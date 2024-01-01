The case of a missing 17-year-old minor girl registered on 18 December 2023 in Visakhapatnam, took a very distressing turn when it became a heinous gang rape. On 17 December, the girl, accompanied by a male friend, visited RK Beach in Visakhapatnam. This outing turned into a nightmare when her male friend, and another boy, allegedly sexually assaulted her in a lodge. The shocking crime then continued till 22 December as ten individuals allegedly gang-raped the girl at various lodges across Visakhapatnam.

On 18 December, the girl’s father had reported his daughter as missing, due to her sudden disappearance, at the IV Town Police Station in Visakhapatnam. Hereon, Visakhapatnam City Police worked on tracing the girl’s whereabouts, leading them to Odisha on 25 December 2023. The young girl had fled to her native place; Mahindra Village. Kalahundi, in Odisha. Initially, the girl did not disclose anything and finally on 31 December revealed to her parents what had happened to her. The police recorded her statement and transformed the investigation into a POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) case.

The victim, employed as a maidservant in Visakhapatnam for the past nine months, had relocated with her family from Odisha. Sources indicate that the girl was working in the house of an officer. The officer and his family were away on vacation, leaving her alone to tend to the house and pets.

A vigorous search for the culprits involved in the minor gang rape case, with various teams being despatched within Visakhapatnam as well as Jharkhand.

