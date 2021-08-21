Brand Factory is a clothing store that sells budget-friendly, trendy, and comfortable wear, from a plethora of brands, under one roof. The Brand Factory retail chain was first launched in India in September 2006. It currently has 100 stores, across 50 cities, in the country. The retail chain is being operated by the Future Group. Brand Factory opened its first outlet in Vizag in February 2018. The store offers over 200 original brands at a 20-70 percent discount, 365 days of the year. As its website reads, “your wait for discounts every day ends here” gives the sum and substance of its existence. The factory is famously known for running discounts throughout the year. Here’s your shopping guide on Brand Factory.

Product Category At The Brand Factory In Vizag

#1 Men’s Fashion Wear

The fashion wear for men consists of everything from office and formal wear to weekend casualwear. It includes t-shirts, casual shirts, sweatshirts, jeans, casual chinos, shorts, jackets, blazers, coats, and sweaters. The factory also sells ethnic sets, kurtas, ethnic jackets, and waistcoats for men.

#2 Trendy Women Clothing

The trendy women’s category consists of everything from everyday wear to special occasion wear. It includes formal tops, shirts, blouses paired with trousers, wide-legged pants, casual wear collection of shorts, jeans, capris, skirts, leggings, pretty salwar suits, kurtas, ethnic skirts, and lehengas.

#3 Stunning Accessories

The accessories category includes ties, sunglasses, belts, socks, wallets, sunglasses, socks, clutches, and hair accessories

#4 Miscellaneous products

The Brand Factory also offers kids’ wear, footwear and designer bags, and backpacks.

Discount running for the week in Brand Factory in Vizag

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brand Factory (@brandfactoryind)

Currently, at the Brand Factory, the Rock Bottom Week is on. Bringing you the best of fashion deals, Brand Factory offers up to 50 percent off on all brands, with an additional 20 percent off on a purchase of Rs. 4,000 and above. With the Rock Bottom offer ending this week, Brand Factory is coming up with a ‘Mega Sale’ in the upcoming week.

Brands at the Brand Factory

All the aforementioned product categories are available in the following brands:

Buffalo, The Privilege Club, Iktara, Bare Denim, Bare Leisure, SBPRC, Lee Cooper, Umbro, John Miller, Knighthood, Jealous, Hey, Scullers, Indigo Nation, John Miller, Hangout, Indigo Nation Street, Levi’s, Crocodile, Killer, Celio, Zara, Colors, Cool Colors, Twills, Nayans, Recap, Hurr, and Zink.

Brand Factory Store in Vizag

There is only one store in Vizag. Grab your discounts as the ‘Rock Bottom Week’ is still on.

Address: Srirama Complex, Waltair Main Road, opposite GVMC office, near Sampath Vinayaka temple, Visakhapatnam-530002