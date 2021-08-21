Have you ever visited Daba Gardens? When entering the area, it is always crowded with people from morning to night. Nightlife in this area is quite wonderful with glittering lights by the shopping malls, mobile shops with loud music, and the yummiest street food getting ready. The street starting from Ambedkar Statue, at a stretch till Saraswathi Park Road, is filled with hundreds of commercial complexes. Here are 6 reasons why Daba Gardens is one of the popular areas in Vizag and is visited by many people every day.

#1 Mobile shops

In this tech-oriented world, everyone is seen with a basic/smartphone in hand. You wanted to buy a phone or get it repaired? From screen guards, buying/ selling a phone, and getting repairs, Dabagardens is a one-stop destination for any mobile-related services. Shops of all sizes, playing loud music outside, welcome customers. The lane also has repairs for laptops and other electronic gadgets.

#2 Shopping malls

This area has budget-friendly shopping malls that are always busy with people. Everyday is like a festive day with glittering lights and offers.

#3 Footwear

Daba Gardens is one area to find a variety of footwear within our budget. Lanes in between the centre have huge footwear shops such as Bata, Pioneer and Woodland.

#4 Street food

Do you want to taste spicy bajjis and Muri Mixture? Daba Gardens has the best food vendors making spicy bajjis. There are many who actually visit the place just to eat this Mirchi bajji. A lane beside Pantaloons Store has a mini food point selling Punugulu, Chaat, Pani Puri, dosa and fruit juices. The area also has one of the oldest bakeries in Vizag, Crown Bakery, and Sweet India.

#5 Budget hotels

This is one area to get budget-friendly hotels for a common man. There are many hotels, surrounding the Saraswathi Park area, offering accommodation at a very reasonable price.

#6 Sports Store

One of the oldest sports stores, Sharma Sports, is one favourite for many sports enthusiasts. This area is a one-stop destination for any sportswear or sports kit.