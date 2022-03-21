If you have been planning to add some decorative elements to your home in a budget for a long time, the search is over. Visakhapatnam has many markets with local talent who produce unique pieces of art which could define the vibe of one’s home. All available at a reasonable cost, these places are sure to amp up your space. Rented or owned, you are sure to go on a shopping spree this season with these low-budget decor options in Visakhapatnam.

Here is a low-budget decor guide to revamp your space in Visakhapatnam.

#1 Potters Lane (Kummavari Veedhi)

Walk down the overcrowded Dondaparthy road to find a little lane off the main road that transports you to another world altogether. Operational for more than a century now, this place has one of the finest earthenware. From diyas to flower pots, this narrow lane has many carts selling earthy decorative all at a very budget-friendly price. Busiest during the festive season, this lane is operational throughout the year.

#2 Old Book Market

Hoarding old books just as a piece of decoration adds character to one’s home. A bibliophile’s delight, this market is in actuality a sea of books in neat rows and piles. With over 31 shops that sell everything from non-fiction to academics, The Old Book Market has a distinctive feature, as you could find any given book here. Be it for the purpose of decor or actually enjoying reading, this street is a paradise for anyone who walks by. It is located along the road from Vizag Central to Police Barracks.

#3 Nehru Bazaar

If you are looking for furniture on a low budget, this is your go-to place in Vizag. The Nehru Bazar is known for its famous Masetty & Sons, which was established 25 years ago. With an important place in Vizag’s history, the Nehru Bazaar is the perfect place for those small tables and single sofas you have been waiting to catch hold off. The bazaar is located in Nehru Bazaar Road, Dondaparthy.

#4 Lepakshi Handicrafts Emporium

Initially set up as a promotional unit of the Andhra Pradesh Government in the year 1982 and for the welfare of artisans, the Lepakshi Handicrafts Museum has grown to attract people from all walks of life. Not just tourists, but locals purchase many pieces of art to make it a part of their homes. With a varying price range for each handicraft, you will be sure to find exclusive cultural pieces of art to suit your home.

#5 Poorna Market

The hearsay is that there is nothing one cannot find in Vizag’s Poorna Market. Your one-stop destination for any needs, this place also boasts beautiful carpets to decorate your living room. This wholesale market area is sure to have competitive prices, so be sure to bargain for the right price. If you want to just go on a low-budget shopping spree, this is the right place for you. From vegetables to handbags, this market has everything you need.

#6 Dabagardens

From cheap electronic clocks to television, Daba Gardens is home to everything electronic. The most famous street in Vizag, visit Daba Gardens for multiple options, as this area is swamped with competitors. If you are on a hunt for some nice electronic decorative such as clocks, television sets, and water filters visit this area for the best options. Be sure to bargain for the best price as you could be charged higher than usual.