Want to try out a prank? Follow these tips for 7 days to lose a Vizagite and have them hate you for the rest of your life. Here are some things that are very personal to Vizagites. To name a few, the RK Beach, the Jack Frost ice cream parlour, LIC punugulu, the Jagadamba theatre, and the ‘City of Destiny’ itself. These things are the heartbeats of the city and Vizagites are emotionally connected to them. So if you dare to attack any of them, you are bound to gain an arch-nemesis.

This is how you lose a Vizagite in 7 days.

#Day 1: Pick Beaches over Mountains

It goes without saying that the dwellers of this coastal area are beach people and will not accept anything otherwise. So if your dating profile says “Mountains over Beaches“, consider yourself left-swiped by Vizagites. Beach represents an ocean of emotions for the people of Vizag and they will not entertain it being undermined.

#Day 2: Dislike LIC Punugulu

It might be difficult but just for a whim, if you do pretend to dislike the famous LIC punugulu, you will be on a Vizagite’s hitlist. It is next to impossible for anyone to not fall in love with the mouth-watering street-snack. Unless, you want to really piss off a Vizagite, never ever comment negatively about their punugulu.

#Day 3: Say No to Long Drives

On the empty, scenic roads of Vizag at night, as hard as it is to say no to drives, try to do so to lose a Vizagite. And see them burst into flames with anger and astonishment.

#Day 4: Prefer Other Ice Cream Parlours over Jack Frost

Vizagites might get offended if their Jack Frost ice cream is attacked. It is beyond comprehension for a Vizagite if someone prefers any other place for ice cream. They do not consider you one among them.

#Day 5: Prefer Multiplexes over Jagadamba

Vizagites go into Hulk mode when they hear praise of any other theatre other than Jagadamba. Vizagite’s paradise lies in watching the first day, first show of a picture in Jagadamba theatre.

#Day 6: Joke about the sky-high alcohol prices in AP

This is a rather sensitive topic, so tread lightly.

#Day 7: “Vizag is just a small town”

This is one infamous saying, Vizagites are tired of hearing. They get rather irritated and and immediately flee the spot.

Voila! This is how you lose a Vizagite in 7 days.