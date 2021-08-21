The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has received a Water Plus certification from the Central Government under the Swachh Survekshan 2021. GVMC Commissioner, G Srijana IAS, broke this news, sharing that this is another award bagged by the city along with previous Swachh Bharat certifications achieved. With this certificate, Vizag stands at a national level similar to Indore in Madhya Pradesh which has now been declared as the first ‘Water Plus’ city in the country.

With immense pleasure and pride

We share that @GVMC_OFFICIAL has been certified water plus by @MoHUA_India @SwachhBharatGov @SwachSurvekshan

Only 9 cities have the distinction so far

Its acknowledgement to the city’s efforts on liquid waste management @AndhraPradeshCM pic.twitter.com/ppI4TlGA66 — Srijana Gummalla (@GummallaSrijana) August 21, 2021

For this Water Plus certificate, a team from the Central Government had visited Vizag in July and inspected various locations in the city. The city was rated on aspects like the safe discharge of sewage, safe cleaning practices, maintenance of public toilets and drainage systems, reuse of treated water and establishment of sanitation authority and response units. Effective reuse of treated water by GVMC, HPCL, Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, Vizag Golf Club and Median Plantation Development was one major contributor for Vizag bagging the Water Plus certification.

“The team from the Central Government inspected various public toilets in the city and opined that all the public toilets in the city are being maintained with the highest standard. The team also appreciated the scientific methods adopted for the collection as well as the removal, and treatment, of fecal waste from houses and apartments,” said the GVMC Commissioner.

A robotic machine, set up to clean the underground drainage system in the city from time to time, and a 24/7 complaints reception system, are some of the recent developments made by GVMC that have contributed to Vizag getting this distinction. The Commissioner said that this Water Plus certification is crucial in getting a better rank in the overall Swachh Survekshan 2021.