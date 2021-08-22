Every year, Raksha Bandhan is celebrated to cherish the special bond between siblings. According to the terminology, “Raksha” means “protect” and “Bandhan” represents the relationship between the brother and the sister. The rakhi, tied to the brother’s wrist, is a symbol of the love and protection he promises his sister. People set aside a whole day and come up with ideas and mark them as gifts to make their Rakhi celebration memorable. As we celebrate Raksha Bandhan this year, Yo! Vizag brings to you 10 movies from Indian cinema that celebrate the various kinds of brother-sister bonds.

#1 Arjun

Arjun is a 2004 Tollywood film starring Mahesh Babu and Shriya Saran. Arjun, played by Mahesh Babu learns that his sister is in love with a man who is about to get married to someone else. Learning so, he leaves no stone unturned to unite them. Eventually, when he gets to know that his sisters-in-law plan to kill his sister, he sets out to teach them a lesson.

Stream it on: Disney+ Hotstar

#2 Sarbjit

Sarbjit is a 2016 Bollywood film where a sister proves her steel in fighting for her brother. Sarbjit accidentally crosses the Indo-Pak border, in his drunken state, and gets arrested by the Pakistani army. Finally, his sister, Dalbir, fights to get justice for her brother and eventually proves his innocence. It’s one of the best movies in Indian cinema to learn how special the brother-sister bond is.

Stream it on: Book My Show Stream

#3 Annavaram

Annavaram is a 2006 Tollywood film starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead. Pothuraju and Varam are siblings who live in a remote village. In search of a groom for his sister, Pothuraju lands up giving his sister to a city-bred man. As he encounters thug activities in the city, to provide a safe environment for his sister, Pothuraju sets out to put an end to it.

Stream it on: Amazon Prime Video

#4 Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, a 2008 film that translates to whether you know or not, is a coming of age romantic comedy Bollywood film. The film literally brings on screen the scenario of fights between siblings. With the pestering relation the two share, the film reminds one another of the sweet brother-sister relationship.

Stream it on: Netflix

#5 Iqbal

Iqbal is a 2005 inspirational coming-of-age sports drama film. The plot revolves around a boy (Iqbal) who is hard of hearing and without speech who dreams of playing in the Indian cricket team. His little sister, who is ready to go to any extent, helps him convert his dream into reality. The scenes of his young sister hiding his physical disabilities and helping him practice fielding with the help of cows, and finally joining him in the camp of a famous cricketer is a must-watch.

Stream it on: YouTube

#6 Chelleli Kapuram

The 1971 film Chelleli Kapuram is fondly remembered as one that set the standard for sibling sentiment themes. The plot revolves around Sobhan Babu who sets out to a city to sell his poetry to arrange the finances for his sister’s marriage.

Stream it on: Amazon Prime Video

#7 Dil Dhadakne Do

Dil Dhadakne Do is a 2015 Bollywood film that revolves around a dysfunctional family with actors Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh playing siblings. The film explains that no relationship is perfect and neither is any family. This is one of the movies which explores a different brother-sister dynamic.

Stream it on: Netflix

#8 Hitler

Hitler is a 1997 Tollywood film starring Chiranjeevi Konidela and Rambha in the lead. The film revolves around an overprotective brother, who wants to keep his five sisters safe from the cruel world. The film takes one through the turmoil he faces and also captures the antagonism he faces from the sisters after they turn against him.

Stream it on: YouTube

#9 Chup Chup Ke

Chup Chup Ke is a 2006 Bollywood comedy-drama that was originally titled Khatta Mehta. The film revolves around the relationship between Sruthi (Kareena Kapoor) and her elder brother who goes to any extent to keep her happy. While the film didn’t do well at the box office, the film has left a lasting memory for fans and critics alike, becoming a cult classic.

Stream it on: Netflix

#10 Puttintiki Ra Chelli

Puttintiki Ra Chelli as the title goes is a film asking one’s sister to come to her native home after marriage. The film revolves around Lakshmi who marries Ajay against the wishes of his parents. When Ajay and his family accuse Lakshmi of having an affair, Sivanna, her brother, decides to step in. It’s one of the best movies celebrating the brother-sister bond.

Stream it on: YouTube

Here are some ideas to make your Rakhi celebration memorable.