The bond between brothers and sisters is one that doesn’t need any explanation. Though they bicker endlessly, beneath it all lies a deep, unwavering love and a willingness to sacrifice anything for one another. Raksha Bandhan is a day to honor this warm and enduring connection. This Raksha Bandhan, let’s celebrate this special bond with 5 movies you can watch on OTT that beautifully capture the essence of this relationship.

1. Dil Dhadakne Do:

A family’s bonds and relationships are tested when the Mehra family decides to go on a cruise trip for their 30th wedding anniversary. Now, these two siblings, Ayesha, one who is unhappy with her marriage, and Kabir, whose parents are forcing him to get married, come together to tackle the insecurities and issues in their family. Can this sibling duo amend the relationship?

Starring Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Dil Dhadakne Do explores the beautiful sibling bonds amidst chaotic modern-day relationships.

OTT Platform: Netflix, Amazon Prime video

Trailer:

2. Rakhi:

Ramakrishna, affectionately known as Rakhi, is a brother who cherishes his sister, Gayathri, more than anything. Their relationship is built on love, trust, and an unwavering sense of responsibility. But due to a tragedy, Rakhi loses his sister.

As the story unfolds, the film highlights the societal challenges and injustices faced by women, with Rakhi stepping in as a guardian for not just his sister, but for all women who suffer at the hands of a patriarchal society.

Starring Jr NTR, is a powerful film that delves deep into the emotional and unbreakable bond between a brother and his sister. This movie beautifully portrays the lengths to which a brother would go to protect and honor his sister.

OTT platform: YouTube

Movie:

3. Sarbjit:

Sarbjit Singh, a former resident of Pujab, near the Indo-Pak border, crosses the border after having a few drinks. The Pakistan Army considers him a spy from India and captures him. From the moment Srabjit is wrongfully imprisoned, his sister Dalbir’s life changes. Now, she focuses on only one thing- bringing her brother back!

Starring Aishwarya Rai Bachan and Randeep Hooda, this movie is a biopic of Sarbjit Singh Attwal. It portrays the sibling’s love as a powerful, unwavering support and sacrifice.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video, Youtube

Trailer:

4. Annavaram:

Set in a rural backdrop, Raju is a caring elder brother, whose life revolves around his one and only sister named Varam. He is both a fatherly figure and guardian to his sister after the death of their parents. When her sister’s happiness seems to be threatened by the criminal activities of powerful mafia leaders, Annavaram embarks on a quest to put an end to all these criminals.

Starring Pawan Kalyan, Sandhya, and Asin as the main characters, Annavaram is a movie that beautifully depicts the story of a brother’s love, sacrifice, and indomitable spirit, who can go to any lengths to protect her sister.

OTT platform: Youtube, Zee5

Trailer:

5. Iqbal:

Shreyas Talpade, a young boy from a small village harbors a deep passion for cricket. Despite his disabilities and the lack of support from his father, he is determined to become a fast bowler in the Indian Cricket Team. Khadija, his sister has always been a supportive sibling to him. She is his confidant, motivator, and above all, a person who believes in his dreams. Despite her young age she always stood with him while he was navigating challenges and obstacles.

Starring Shreyas Talpade and Shweta Basu Prasad as siblings, Iqbal is an inspiring sports drama, which portrays the beautiful emotional depth of a brother and sister’s relationship.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Trailer:

The relationship between a sister and a brother can become a beacon of hope and strength when nurtured with love and care. As you celebrate Raksha Bandhan, we hope these movies that you can watch on OTT serve as a reminder of the unique bond between you and your sibling.

