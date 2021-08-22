Ever since its inception, Netflix has been delivering a lot of entertainment to Indian households. With hit shows like Stranger Things, Money Heist, Dark, Brooklyn Nine Nine, etc. on its platform, this OTT service has constantly been crossing language barriers and expanding the web series world. However, in this round of mostly hits, there have been a few misses as well. Certain shows have been released by Netflix, have had a wonderful first season and showed a lot of potential. But then, for some reason or the other, these shows were cancelled, bringing disappointment to the fans who were impatiently waiting for a second season. We call these web series the “one-hit wonders of Netflix”.

Here are some such amazing web series on Netflix that only lasted a single season:

#1 Crashing (2016)

Before Phoebe Waller-Bridge became known to the world as Fleabag, she wrote another British comedy series called Crashing. This series is about six people, in their 20s, who are crashing in an abandoned building. The show had a successful first season and left an open ending for a possible renewal in the future. But the show was a mini-series after all and a second season wasn’t considered.

#2 Everything Sucks! (2018)

Coming from many English high-school dramas before it, Everything Sucks! tells the story of a group of teenagers who are discovering their sexualities and learning life lessons as they study at Boring High School. After having a 10-episode first season, the show was cancelled by Netflix in 2018.

#3 No Good Nick (2019)

With its unique story, this comedy series showed a lot of potential. In it, a 13-year-old con artist infiltrates a happy home with the intention of robbing it. But eventually, she grows fond of the family. Though this series is meant for children, it also tackles a lot of series issues. With this interesting blend, one would’ve hoped that No Good Nick would be renewed for another season. Unfortunately, that wasn’t to be the case.

#4 The Society (2019)

Starring a lot of popular young stars like Kathryn Newton, Kristine Forseth, Natasha Liu Bordizzo and Gideon Adlon, the cancellation of this series came as a surprise to many. This apocalyptic series was initially renewed by Netflix for a second season but then, the Covid-19 pandemic hit and this series had to be cancelled. The fans were saddened at the news for they couldn’t learn the fate of this group of high-school students who were running their own town.

#5 I Am Not Okay with This (2020)

Set as a spin-off to the highly successful Netflix dark-comedy series The End of the F***ing World, this Sophia Lillis-starrer also got off to a great start, with 7 incredibly funny, yet, dark episodes. The show tackled some difficult subjects like teen sexuality and suicide. It drew a lot of praise from all corners. Albeit, the show became another victim of the Covid-19 pandemic and was cancelled after one season.

#6 Away (2020)

With the trend of space-exploration content growing around the world, Netflix premiered its own show based on a space expedition. It had a diverse cast with Hilary Swank in the lead. Being a show about hope, it’s a little ironic that the show itself had no hope of existing beyond a single season. Nevertheless, this science fiction series is a worthy watch for all who love space.

#7 Teenage Bounty Hunters (2020)

There could be many reasons why Teenage Bounty Hunters didn’t last for more than one season. Maybe, the content was too controversial or maybe, the story didn’t have enough juice for a second season or maybe, the Covid-19 pandemic didn’t work in its favour. Either way, in its one season, the show had an excellent run, entertaining the audience with its unique story of two sisters who become professional bounty hunters. The show even had a mind-blowing ending with a major twist. But that was that for Teenage Bounty Hunters.

