Bored of visiting the same places every weekend? Looking for some new places to explore in Vizag? 2024 is all about letting loose and exploring what Vizag has to offer. So, whether it’s a solo adventure or a fun road trip with your gang, these places promise to offer something new. Aside from RK Beach, Vuda Park, and Vizag Zoo, here are some hidden gems in Vizag you should definitely check out.

Duduma waterfalls

Duduma Waterfalls is situated on the border of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, near the town of Jeypore. Also known as Matsya Tirtha, Duduma Waterfalls is a breathtaking natural attraction formed by the Machkund River. The falls cascade from a height of about 574 feet, making it one of the highest waterfalls in India. The surrounding lush greenery adds to the beauty of the place, making it a popular spot for nature enthusiasts and photographers.

Thanthadi Beach

This undiscovered beach is located about 50 kilometers from Vizag in the village of Thanthadi. Thanthadi Beach is a serene and less crowded coastal area with golden sands and clear blue waters. The beach offers a peaceful retreat, making it an ideal spot for relaxation and solitude. Visitors can enjoy a leisurely walk along the shoreline, indulge in beach games, or simply unwind while taking in the scenic beauty of the Bay of Bengal.

Bojjanakonda Buddhist Monastery

Bojjanakonda is located near the village of Sankaram, around 40 kilometers from Visakhapatnam. This significant Buddhist site features a rock-cut cave with a group of stupas and monastic cells dating back to the 4th-9th centuries. The carvings and sculptures depict Buddhist motifs and provide insight into the region’s Buddhist heritage. The peaceful ambiance of the site makes it a place for both historical exploration and spiritual reflection.

Kambalakonda Wildlife Sanctuary

Located in the outskirts of Visakhapatnam, and spread over an area of about 70 square kilometers, Kambalakonda Wildlife Sanctuary is a haven for nature lovers. The sanctuary is home to a variety of flora and fauna, including deer, wild boars, peafowls, and various species of birds. Visitors can explore nature trails, go on a trek, or participate in eco-tourism activities. The sanctuary also has an eco-friendly park and an interpretation center.

Seethapalem Beach

Seethapalem Beach is a hidden gem known for its pristine beauty and tranquility. The beach is characterized by golden sands, clear waters, and a serene atmosphere. It is less crowded compared to other beaches, making it an ideal destination for those seeking a peaceful getaway. The scenic surroundings and the gentle waves make it a perfect place to relax and enjoy nature. The beach is approximately 120 kilometers from Vizag and takes two hours from the city.

These new and hidden places to explore near Vizag offer a mix of historical beauty, natural significance, and tranquility.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more travel recommendations.