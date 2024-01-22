The country’s much-awaited Ram Mandir is all set to be inaugurated on 22 January 2024. This occasion marks the 500-year wait for a Ram Mandir at Lord Ram’s birthplace in Ayodhya. It is no surprise that Hindus from all over the country are eager to visit the Temple. Here is a guide on how to plan your trip from Vizag to Ayodhya by train or flight, to visit the Ram Mandir. To embark on this sacred journey from Vizag to Ayodhya and visit the Ram Mandir, it is advisable to plan your trip well in advance. Begin by booking your travel tickets, whether it’s by air, train, or road, depending on your preference and convenience.

If you prefer train travel, check the availability of trains from Vizag to Ayodhya and book your tickets early to secure a comfortable journey. Ayodhya has a railway station, and once you arrive, local transportation options like taxis or auto-rickshaws can take you to the Ram Mandir. The IRCTC has announced Aastha trains, a special direct train from Visakhapatnam to Ayodhya. According to reports, the trains will be operational for 100 days after the inaugural ceremony. Booking for this train service can only be made on the IRCTC portal.

As there is no direct flight from Vizag to Ayodhya, the easiest way to reach Ayodhya by flight is if you take a direct flight from New Delhi or Kolkata which takes you about one and a half hours. The flight from Vizag to Kolkata is around one hour and forty minutes and the flight to Delhi from Vizag takes about two hours. Plan your travel according to these direct flight timings for a seamless journey.

Considering the expected surge of visitors during this auspicious occasion, it’s advisable to book accommodation in Ayodhya well in advance. Check for hotels and lodges that suit your budget and provide a convenient location for your stay. Immerse yourself in the spiritual and cultural experience by exploring other significant landmarks and temples in Ayodhya.

