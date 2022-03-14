Well, it’s already the third week of March, and the summer has set in. Rising temperatures and 24-hour air conditioner kind of season, it’s that time of the year when we just want to stay at home. Let’s beat the heat with these upcoming Netflix Originals releasing this week on Netflix. Netflix Originals are shows which streaming platform wholly produces or own streaming rights of the series/movie in a given country. Netflix Originals most likely have a global release, therefore we can expect them to release in India too.

Here is a list of the best Netflix Original Series releasing in March on the streaming platform.

#1 Bad Vegan: Frame. Fraud. Fugitives

The upcoming docuseries is directed by Chris Smith with a four-episode series. Releasing globally on 16 March 2022, the big fraud the Vegan queen had to face is a must-watch documentary. From being promised to expand her vegan empire to making her dog immortal, the Vegan queen was fooled not once but so deeply that she obeyed all his storage requests without question. Watch how they successfully carried out a $2 million scam and got caught while ordering a pizza. Watch the documentary this week on Netflix.

#2 Heist: The Great Robbery of Brazil’s Central Park

If you are a fan of Money Heist and love watching heist stories, this documentary is just perfect for you. The mystery documentary is based on a true event that took place in 2005 on a bank named Central Bank of Fortaleza. The robbers reportedly steal 160 million reais. This docuseries explores the historic heist in detail. Releasing on Netflix on 16 March 2022, the Netflix Original is directed by Daniel Billo. The Netflix series is releasing globally this week on 18 March 2022.

#3 Is It Cake?

We have all come across the recent trend where bakers make a perfect replica of savoury foods or inedible items in the form of cake which they reveal by slicing it with a knife. Netflix is capturing this trend with its new release Is it cake? which combines the food phenomenon with a reality baking competition series. Bringing together 9 of the world’s best bakers to create hyper-realistic cakes, the show is hosted by Mikey Day.

#4 Young, Famous & African

The brand new reality TV series is all set to make its debut on Netflix on 18 March 2022. Showing the who’s who of fashion, music, and social media in the African continent, the cast includes, Khanyi Mbau, Kudzai Mushonga, Diamond Platnumz, and others in lead roles. Set in the backdrop of Johannesburg, the young media stars work, play, flirt, and feud and give an entertainment-packed show.

#5 Human Resources

A sitcom that started out as a project of creators Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg, Big mouth today has expanded to include a more diverse cast creating a by-product series, Human Resources. The workplace comedy animated series is Co-created and executive produced by Kelly Galuska, Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Jennifer Flackett, and Mark Levin. The spin-off takes its viewers beyond the lens of puberty branching out into the realm of adulthood. The animated series voiceover cast includes Thandiwe Newton, Keke Palmer, David Thewlis, Maya Rudolf, and others in lead roles. The series is set to release on Netflix on 18 March 2022.

