To say Netflix has been our saviour against boredom during the last few months would be an understatement. Nearly a month ago, the OTT giant released an impressive list of seventeen new shows and movies viewers would get to devour over the next couple of months. The wait seems to be over for some exciting content on Netflix. Here are five exciting Netflix originals arriving this September to our homes.

Five exciting Netflix originals arriving this September:

#1 Enola Holmes

All of us have grown up reading and listening to the detective Sherlock Holmes’s story. Enola Holmes is the story of Sherlock’s equally witty and quick-minded sister – Enola. The Netflix original is headlined by Millie Bobby Brown of Stranger Things fame. Watch the trailer if you’re having a dull day, it’s sure to put a smile on your face.

Arriving On: 28 September

#2 Ratched

Ratched comes from the creators of the celebrated show American Horror Story. Sarah Paulson plays the role of a sinister nurse, touted to save lives, but seems to be doing the exact opposite. The trailer is so intriguing, we can’t wait for the Netflix original to be out!

Arriving On: 18 September

#3 Young Wallander

Young Wallander follows the story of a newly graduated police officer Kurt Wallander in modern-day Sweden. Set amid protests by immigrants, the Netflix Original show is a take on how a regular police officer grapples with his job during a crisis.

Arriving On: 3 September

#4 I’m Thinking of Ending Things

I’m Thinking of Ending Things comes from Academy Award-winning filmmaker Charlie Kaufman, previously famous for his work in Eternal Sunshine of The Spotless Mind among several others. The story follows a young woman who travels with her new boyfriend to meet his parents, where she discovers some not-so-pleasant details about her own life.

Arriving On: 4 September

#5 The Devil All The Time

Starring Tom Holland of Spiderman fame and Robert Pattinson, The Devil All The Time follows the story of a young man who is determined to protect his loved ones in a town full of corruption.

Arriving On: 16 September