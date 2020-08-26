As many as 1156 individuals across Vizag district tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. With the newly registered cases, the total count of coronavirus cases zoomed past 33,000. According to the update released by Visakhapatnam COVID-19 Special Officer, Dr PV Sudhakar, there are 5584 active coronavirus cases in Vizag. Out of the 33,129 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 27,314 individuals have been discharged so far.

As per the update received on Wednesday, five more individuals in Vizag succumbed to coronavirus in a span of 24 hours, taking the death toll of the district to 231. The report further stated that Visakhapatnam has 54 very active clusters, 109 active clusters, 575 dormant clusters, and 171 denotified clusters. Despite the coronavirus tally of Vizag mounting over 33,000 on 26 August, the recovery rate of the district was noted as 82.44. Currently, the fatality rate stands at 0.69%.

In wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Visakhapatnam District Collector, V Vinay Chand has recently directed the authorities to amp up the testing strategy. He ordered the officials to test at least 6000 samples (4000 samples and 2000 samples in urban areas and rural areas respectively) in the district every day. Asking the health department to make use of the mobile testing facilities, the District Collector said that every individual with either co-morbidities or above 60 years should be promptly tested for COVID-19.

On the national front, India registered 32,39,100 confirmed COVID-19 cases as on Wednesday. Maharashtra with 7,03,823 cases accounted for the major chunk of the cases in the country. Tamil Nadu with 3,91,303, Andhra Pradesh with 3,71,639, and Karnataka with 2,91,826 followed suit. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) stated that 8,23,992 samples across the state were tested on 25 August. As many as 3,76,51,512 samples have been tested in India until Tuesday.