The Andhra Pradesh Police has been relentlessly fighting against crimes in the state, while simultaneously handling the pandemic situation simultaneously for the better part of this year. In the latest, the AP Police Department’s efforts have borne fruit, with the department bagging ten awards at the Digital Technology Sabha Awards held from 25-28 August 2020. The good news was made official by the Police Department through its official Twitter page. The department also received 26 awards earlier this year. The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy appreciated the department for its continuous efforts to innovate and protect the citizens of AP.

#APPolice adds yet another feather to its Cap by bagging 10 Digital Technology Sabha Awards in addition to 26 received earlier this year.

APPolice is striving to ensure that all these innovations culminate in better services for Citizens.@AndhraPradeshCM appreciates @APPOLICE100 pic.twitter.com/Yorzi0P9id — AP Police (@APPOLICE100) August 25, 2020

The AP Police was awarded for innovating in ten different projects:

1. House Quarantine Application

2. COVID-19 e-Pass Application

3. Drone Alert System

4. RACE

5. AP Police Seva Mobile App

6. Tier-3 Data Centre

7. e-Hunt

8. 4S4U

9. Android/iOS Based Mobile Application For Quarantine

10. High Alert

The awards were doled out in Enterprise Application, Enterprise Security, Data Centre, Analytics/Big Data, Internet of Things, and Artificial Intelligence categories.

Digital Technology Sabha is a summit conducted by IT giants in India on the topic: ‘Covid-19 and its aftermath: The future of e-governance and way forward.’ A key aspect of the summit is to observe how Government agencies are strengthening their disaster management wings to tackle situations like the pandemic and gear themselves up for uninterrupted business processes.

The summit has some of the best, most intelligent minds in both IT and Governance discussing how well technology can be deployed in the fight against the virus in both private and public sectors. Accelerating remote working culture, adopting collaborative applications, big data and AI, security solutions, and reduction in carbon emissions are some of the main topics discussed in the summit.