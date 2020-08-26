Vizag has been witnessing an increase in vehicular movement over the last few decades. Several intersections and arterial roads often see traffic congestion, especially during peak hours. In the latest, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has proposed to construct four new flyovers in Vizag to address the issue.

In an exclusive chat with Yo! Vizag, GVMC Chief Engineer (CE), M Venkateswara Rao, revealed that these new flyovers will come up at Old Gajuwaka, Maddilapalem, Hanumanthwaka, and Car Shed Junction (PM Palem). The Chief Engineer informed that the civic body has recently selected the bidder for preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR).

The consultant will reportedly conduct traffic surveys, demand assessment, intersection traffic volume analysis, and design, pedestrian crossing demand assessment, geotechnical investigation, subsoil exploration of the proposed projects and prepare the most-effective estimates and designs. Mr Rao mentioned that the bidder will also assess traffic demand for the flyover projects, growth trends, and projected growth in the area of the new flyover projects in Vizag. Stating that the DPR is due to be submitted by the end of four months, he further said that the tendering allotment will begin after the DPR submission.

A flyover at the busy NAD Junction is being helmed by the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) to reduce the traffic woes in the city. On 28 July, the Metropolitan Development Authority opened the partly constructed NAD flyover in Vizag; from airport to Naval Science & Technological Laboratory (NSTL) for the public. The rest of the project is expected to be finished by the end of the year.

Furthermore, a metro rail connecting the upcoming Bhogapuram Airport and Visakhapatnam city is all set to come up in the future. The project which is estimated to cost around Rs 20,000 crore will also constitute a 60.2 km-long trackless tram system.