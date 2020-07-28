The much awaited flyover at the NAD junction in Vizag has been partially thrown open to traffic from Tuesday. On Monday, the construction works were inspected by Minister for Municipal Administration Botcha Satyanarayana, Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, MP MVV Satyanarayana Visakhapatnam Metro Region Development Authority (VMRDA) Commissioner P Koteswara Rao and GVMC Commissioner G Srijana. Speaking to the media, the authorities stated that the trial run, conducted on Monday, was successful, and one arm of the NAD flyover will be made available to the public.

Beginning from today, the public will be allowed to ply one way via the partly constructed NAD flyover in Vizag; from airport to Naval Science & Technological Laboratory (NSTL). Another arm of the flyover- from NAD Junction to Gopalapatnam- is likely to be readied for the public by 15 August. The flyover, once completed, is expected to be instrumental in easing the traffic at the NAD junction, which often sees the traffic snarled up.

Speaking on the occasion, Visakhapatnam West MLA PGVR Naidu, on Monday, said, “This has been a long dream of mine and a desire by many Vizagites for a very long time , finally from today one half of the NAD flyover is open for public usage. Praying for the remaining works to be completed as soon as possible, and play a vital role in changing the facade of the whole region. Unlike many projects which have been stalled in the state, inspite of many hurdles the project has been moving along, I thank the state authorities for it. I thank all the Vizagites, project engineers, Designers, VNC & Vuda and many others who have been a part of this milestone all along the way (sic).

NAD flyover Airport-City route open for Public Usage నా చిరకాల వాంఛ,మన ప్రాంత ప్రజల కల నేటితో సగం పూర్తయి NAD ఫ్లైఓవర్ ప్రజలకు అందుబాటులోకి ఈ రోజు వచ్చింది . నేటి నుంచి ఎయిర్పోర్ట్ నుండి నగరంలోకి వెళ్లే దారిలోని సగం మార్గంలో రాకపోకలు ప్రారంభించడం జరిగింది. త్వరలోనే మిగతా పనులు కూడా పూర్తయ్యి ఈ ప్రాంత భవిష్యత్తు తరాలకు అంకితం అవ్వాలని కోరుకుంటున్నాను .రాష్టంలో ఆగిపోయిన ఎన్నో ప్రాజెక్టులు మాదిరి దీనిని ఆపకుండా కొనసాగించినందుకు అధికార యంత్రాగానికి నా కృతజ్ఞతలు . విశాఖ ప్రజలకు , ఈ ప్రాజెక్ట్ ఇంజినీర్లు , విజయ్ నిర్మాణ్, వుడా సిబ్బంది తో పాటు ఈ మైలురాయి లో వివిధ దశలలో సహకరించిన వారందరికీ కూడా నా కృతజ్ఞతలు .మీ గణబాబు This has been a long dream of mine and a desire by many Vizagites for a very long time , finally from today one half of the NAD flyover is open for public usage.Praying for the remaining works to be completed as soon as possible , and play a vital role in changing the facade of the whole region. Unlike many projects which been stalled in the state, inspite of many hurdles the project has been moving along ,I thank the state authorities for it. I thank all the Vizagites, Project engineers,Designers, VNC & Vuda and many others who have been a part of this milestone all along the way.Yours,Gana Babu Posted by Gana Babu – PGVR Naidu on Monday, 27 July 2020

In a review meeting held earlier this month, VMRDA Chairman, Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao and Metropolitan Commissioner, P Koteswara Rao directed the concerned authorities to complete the NAD flyover construction works by December this year.