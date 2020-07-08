In order to review the progress of NAD Flyover in Vizag, a meeting was held at the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) office on Tuesday. During the meeting, VMRDA Chairman, Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao and Metropolitan Commissioner, P Koteswara Rao, directed the concerned engineers and the representatives of the contracting agency to complete the project by December.

Touted to ease the traffic congestion at the busy NAD Junction in Vizag, the flyover was flagged off in October 2017. Though it was scheduled to be completed by November 2019, the work went much beyond deadline. The firm which is executing the project revealed only 60% of the project has been constructed, so far. Stating reasons behind the slow pace of work, the company shared that heavy traffic, lorry strike, unavailability of sand, and the current COVID-19 situation have accounted for the delay in the project completion.

Explaining the current status of NAD Flyover, the representatives of the contracting company informed that the stretch connecting Visakhapatnam Airport and the Naval Science & Technological Laboratory (NSTL) has been completed and is ready for use. Sharing details of the ongoing works at the NAD Flyover, the firm mentioned that the construction of road towards Gopalapatnam is happening at a steady pace and will be completed by 15 August. The flyover leading to Marripalem will be laid by 15 October, it added. The firm’s representatives said that the agency hasn’t received permit from the railway authorities to initiate the construction of the Railway Over Bridge (ROB). They further informed that the ROB can be built within seven months of receiving the permit.

The VMRDA Chairman and the Metropolitan Commissioner asked the contracting firm to speed up the work. They even directed the firm to complete NAD Flyover will by December 2020. Senior Engineer, Ram Mohan Rao, Chief Accounts Officer, Y Hari Prasad and others were present at the meeting.