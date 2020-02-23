VMRDA Chairman Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao shares plans for Vizag

VMRDA Chairman, Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao interacts with Yo! Vizag about paving the way forward for the city’s development.

Hailed as the first Chairman of the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (VMRDA), Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao is the son of Dronamraju Satyanarayana. He reminisces about the year 1978 when his father, an MP at the time, became the first chairman of the VUDA. Having taken up a similar role as his father, albeit 40 years later, is both a matter of pride and responsibility, he shares. He also sheds light on the way forward.

The 20-year Masterplan

Rather than short-term outlook, Dronamraju Srinivasa Raoopines that creating a masterplan keeping the next 20 years in mind is critical for the city right now. Working with a timeframe of 2021-2041, a masterplan is being drafted. Taking inputs from various stakeholders, public representatives, and working in coordination with the municipal and district administration, would be how the VMRDA plans to go forward.

Prime focus on Revenue generation

Through its work, the primary focus for the VMRDA would be on revenue generation, he shares. Given the extensive coastline and land-bank in mind, development needs to optimise resources in the best manner. Stretches from Vizag to Srikakulam, from Pendurthi to Bheemili, via Anandapuram, need to be developed. Based on the assessment, certain land parcels could be developed as satellite towns for the middle class, a textile park or IT Hubs. Commercial complexes also need to be taken up to help meet the growing requirements. The VMRDA Chairman shares that while land has been allocated for IT SEZ in Madhurawada, a few companies need to sign MoUs with the State Government so that revenue for development can be generated. The high scope for fisheries, fishing harbour and tourism, along the extensive coastline, also needs to be capitalised upon such that the State can generate good revenues from the coastal corridor.

Lens on Vizag

Along with development across Andhra Pradesh, there are many plans in line for Visakhapatnam. Foundation for an Integrated Museum Complex has been laid at the Beach Road in order to attract more tourists to the city. Other plans include the creation of a first-of-its-kind Planetarium at Kailasagiri with an investment of Rs 37 crore. A Rs 88 crore Scientific Park near Kapuluppada, a Kalyana Mandapam at Chinnamushidiwada, a 1.25-acre multi-level car parking facility, and a commercial complex at Ramnagar are being focused upon too. Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao adds that a Rs 385 crore development programme will be undertaken for the development of the city. Widening the city’s roads, introduction of trams from RK Beach to Bheemli, and creating a revised DPR for the metro rail are on the agenda too. Stating that better connectivity improves land values, he adds that work at the NAD flyover is happening at a war-footing to ensure quick results.

Having seen the city emerge from a quiet place to a happening one, Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao sees the immense potential it holds. Perhaps the only cosmopolitan city with a coastal corridor in the State, the focus, he feels, should be across sectors that include IT, pharma and education. And we too can hope, that the development of the city and the State will be a wholesome one.