On Monday, Vizag reported 317 new COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours as the district crosses 7,848. As per the district bulletin released by Special Officer for COVID-19 Visakhapatnam, PV Sudhakar, the district reported 5103 active cases and 2674 discharges. Two individuals have succumbed to the novel coronavirus, taking the death toll to 71. Meanwhile, AP COVID-19 tally surpassed one lakh cases as 6,051 individuals across the state tested positive for the virus.

In addition to the 10 clusters declared in Sunday’s Vizag COVID-19 report, the bulletin stated that Rellipeta, Kummariveedhi, Gudiwada, Kotha Yellavaram, Ramarao Peta, Bonthu Veedhi, Ganaparthi, Timmarajupeta, Gunisetty, and Lingapuram have also been notified as containment zones. Visakhapatnam district currently reports 116 very active clusters, 274 active clusters, 275 dormant clusters, and 39 denotified clusters.

Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister, Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, took part in a task force meeting held at Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) Children’s Arena on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, the AP Tourism Minister directed the authorities to facilitate more beds at the hospitals, in wake of the spurt in COVID-19 cases. He further ordered the district administration to increase the medical staff, attending COVID duties.

As on Monday, Andhra Pradesh recorded 6051 new COVID-19 in a span of 24 hours, to take the count to 1,02,349. While 51,701 cases have been marked active as on 27 July, 49,558 individuals have been discharged (including the 3,234 individuals discharged from Sunday to Monday) after recovering from the infection. The death toll surged to 1090 with 49 more patients succumbing to the infection.

East Godavari, with 1210 new cases, reported the highest number of COVID-19 positives in a single day on 27 July. Between Sunday and Monday, 43,127 samples were tested across Andhra Pradesh. While 26,674 samples were tested via VRDL, Truenat, NACO collectively, 16,453 samples were tested using the Rapid Antigen Test kits.