Legal action against violators of lockdown, Centre directs State Governments

With the number of coronavirus cases in the country jumping over 400, the Centre has appealed to all State Governments to enforce lockdown strictly. The authorities also stated that legal action will be taken against those found violating the lockdown.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took to Twitter to address the citizens who aren’t in compliance with the lockdown yet. PM Modi appealed to the citizens that they must save themselves and their families by staying at home. Further, he directed all State Governments to enforce strict action in line with the directives.

लॉकडाउन को अभी भी कई लोग गंभीरता से नहीं ले रहे हैं। कृपया करके अपने आप को बचाएं, अपने परिवार को बचाएं, निर्देशों का गंभीरता से पालन करें। राज्य सरकारों से मेरा अनुरोध है कि वो नियमों और कानूनों का पालन करवाएं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 23, 2020

Previously, the Central Government released a list of 75 districts in India to be put in lockdown. Vizag, Prakasam and Vijayawada districts from Andhra Pradesh were included in the list. Further, the Centre directed the States to choose whether the lockdown would be restricted to these districts specifically, or to extend it state-wide. The Andhra Pradesh government chose to enforce a state-wide lockdown as a precautionary measure.

Speaking about the move on Sunday, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy stated that the state’s borders would be confined, and permits will be given only in the case of an emergency. Further, the CM asked citizens not to panic, as all essential goods and services will be available throughout. The CM even warned miscreants against hiking the prices for essential goods during this crisis and stated that strict action will be taken against those violating the rules. With its latest directive, AP became yet another state in India to implement a state-wide lockdown, joining like Rajasthan, Punjab, Delhi, Telangana and Nagaland among others.