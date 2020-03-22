Visakhapatnam to be under lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak

In a key decision taken on Sunday, the Central and State Governments have decided to lockdown 75 districts across the country where coronavirus cases or casualties have been reported. As per the list released, Andhra Pradesh will lockdown three districts- Visakhapatnam, Krishna, and Prakasam-up to 31 March. The decision was taken at a high-level video conference attended by Chief Secretaries of all states and the Cabinet Secretary and the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister. As part of the lockdown in Visakhapatnam and other districts, only essential services will be functional for the citizens.

Speaking at a press meeting on Sunday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister stated that the state has reported six positive cases of coronavirus so far, with one patient being discharged. He further noted that the situation in Andhra Pradesh is currently better as compared to that in other states.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister held a meeting with top officials in the state to review the measures being taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Visakhapatnam reported its first positive case of coronavirus on Thursday (19 March) when a 65-year-old man, who had returned from Saudi Arabia tested positive for the virus. The patient was admitted to the Chest hospital, where he is currently kept under close watch. In the wake of the incident, the authorities upped the precautionary measures across the district.

It may be noted that several State Governments have already moved close to complete lockdown in a bid to combat the rapidly spreading coronavirus. Deemed as one of India’s key strategies to ensure social distancing, the Janata Curfew, which was called upon by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been receiving an overwhelming response countrywide.