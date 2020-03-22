Vizag doctor urges citizens not to panic and spread rumours on coronavirus

With Vizag reporting its first coronavirus case recently, there have been several concerns among the citizens. With WhatsApp forwards and constant reports from the media, it has been an anxious period for health officials and common folk alike. However, with misleading information and rumours spreading on par with the virus, we caught up with doctor Avinash Chilukuri – Founder of Usha Prime Hospitals in Vizag to put the rumour mills to rest, and give us reliable information on coronavirus.

Speaking about the importance of social distancing during the next couple of weeks in India, Dr. Chilukuri said, “This is an important phase in the cycle of the pandemic. To avoid a complete lockdown situation like in China and Italy, it is important for us to unite and practise basic personal hygiene and social distancing. Youngsters may believe that they wouldn’t get affected by the virus, but reports state that a considerable amount of the affected population is, in fact, between the ages of 18-25. The simplest of the precautions, like washing hands, and keeping oneself clean would go a long way in controlling the novel coronavirus.”

In his latest address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested that one shouldn’t show up at the hospital in case of mild symptoms like fever, cold or cough. So how can a patient discern as to when they need medical intervention? Dr. Chilukuri stated that if one experiences moderate to severe breathlessness along with other symptoms like fever, cough and cold, it is wise to head to the hospital. Elaborating on why this is the case, the doctor said, “The ratio of testing kits to the number of people in our country is imbalanced. In such situations, it is best to take care of oneself at home, and seek medical help when absolutely necessary.”

Finally, the doctor addressed all the rumours, surrounding coronavirus, being spread across WhatsApp and other social media in Vizag and elsewhere. “The health officials have had experience in dealing with pandemics. Previously in 2009 too, when the World Health Organisation declared a pandemic due to Swine Flu, the doctors dealt with it. The difference now is that we have easy access through social media. I strongly urge everyone to be wise and vigilant at this point. Take your information from reliable resources and remember – nothing is going to happen to the human race,” says the doctor signing off.