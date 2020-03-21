Visakhapatnam District Collector V Vinay Chand said that only one corona positive case(COVID-19) has been registered in the district so far.

Of the twelve suspects admitted to the Chest Hospital, Visakhapatnam only one has been tested positive. The test results for eleven Covid-19 suspects in the Visakhapatnam are currently awaited. On the 21st March, two more Covid-19 suspect cases came into light and the reports were to be submitted.

Coronavirus(COVID-19) control room numbers :

0891 – 2501233, 0891 – 2501244, 0891 – 2501255

District Collector V Vinay Chand informed that a total of 12 coronavirus suspects are in the Chest Hospital, Visakhapatnam as on 22nd March. Of the 14 who were hospitalised yesterday, 9 of them were discharged as they were tested negative. Today seven new inpatients have been admitted to the Chest Hospital.