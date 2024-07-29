It’s the beginning of the week, which means it’s time for more work, more drama, and also more entertainment to relieve your stress. Dive into our curated list of the most anticipated OTT releases of this week and find the latest binge-worthy show or must-watch movie.

Latest OTT releases this week (29/7/24 to 4/7/24)

1. Women in Blue (Apple TV+)

Based on true events, Women in Blue is a ten-episode Spanish crime-drama set against the backdrop of 1970s Mexico. The series journals the journey of four women, who go against the conservative mindset of the people and become the nation’s first female police force. Soon, they realize that their induction was a publicity stunt to divert the media attention from a serial killer.

These four women include María (Bárbara Mori), whose determination to pursue the murderer becomes an obsession, Gabina (Amorita Rasgado), a renowned cop’s daughter; Ángeles (Ximena Sariñana), a skilful fingerprint analyst; and Valentina (Natalia Téllez), a young rebel, comes together to catch the killer who their male counterparts failed to do.

Release date: July 31

2. Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa (Netflix)

This documentary chronicles the journey of the only woman who climbed Mount Everest ten times. Being the daughter of a yak farmer, Lhakpa was always drawn to climbing from a young age. Her persistence became a weapon that helped her challenge her parents’ disapproval, and climb the closely nestled frozen ridges of the Everest. Though her life is full of uplifting achievements, this documentary also shows how her life became hell after getting married to an alcoholic. Watch her inspiring journey on Netflix to see what happens next.

Release date: July 31

3. Brinda: “At a time when everything seemed lost, she came as the light at the end of the tunnel” (SonyLIV)

Brinda, directed by Surya Manoj Vangala, with Trisha as a protagonist, is the story of a female sub-inspector who puts up a strong fight against evil to reinstate hope in people. The trailer of this series starts with Brinda shouting at a person, “What were you guys doing for nine years? Now you want to solve this case without me? Go ahead, and do it then!”, establishing a strong female lead right away.

With glimpses of human sacrifices, Brinda’s trailer will send chills down your spine with its eerie music and suspenseful visuals. If you are looking for an action and mystery-filled evening, then a dose of Brinda is what you need.

Release date: August 2

4. Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli (Netflix)

S S Rajamouli is a name which brought the Indian film industry global fame. With his movies like RRR and Bahubali, he is known to incorporate modern filmmaking techniques into traditional narratives.

We all know his movies and his career as a filmmaker, but little do we know how he is in person, and what kind of thought processes and efforts are required to make such big-budget movies. If you are person who is curious to know what happens behind the camera, then this biographical documentary is for you. Backrolled by Applause Entertainment and film Companion Studios, this documentary stars some of the finest actors and directors in the industry including Karan Johar, Junior NTR, and Ram Charan, talking their hearts out in front of the camera.

If you’re someone who likes the madness behind the movies, this latest biopic on SS Rajamouli, among all the OTT releases this week, should be right up your alley.

Release date: August 2

5. Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie (Netflix)

When Bikini Bottom and its residents are scooped out of the ocean, SpongeBob and Sandy Cheeks join their hands to save their underwater home. The film follows an epic quest of Sandy (Carolyn Lawrence) and Bob (Tom Kenny) to Sand’s home state of Texas. Now they have to gather all of their courage, to fight against the CEO of an evil organisation. They have to save Patrick, Squidward, Mr Krabs, and others from the hands of this villain before the time runs out!

Release date: August 2

6. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (Disney+ Hotstar)

Several generations after Caesar’s reign, apes become the dominant species, and humans have regressed into feral beings. Directed by Wes Ball, the fourth instalment in Planet of Apes, is a narrative that revolves around the conflict caused by the complex societal structures among the apes and humans.

Noa, a young chimpanzee (Owen Teague), with his companions, Soona (Lydia Peckham) and Anaya (Travis Jeffery) finds out his village is destroyed by a rival clan led by the tyrannical Proximus Caesar (Kevin Durand). Proximus Caesar who misinterprets the teachings of the legendary Caesar, enslaves other clans in a bid to unlock a mysterious vault, which has information about human technology.

As Noa navigates his journey in a dangerous landscape, he befriends a human named Mae, with a lot of secrets (Freya Allan), and Raka (Peter Macon), who is a wise orangutan. Make sure to tune into this as it is one of the most anticipated of the latest OTT releases this week.

Release date: August 2

7. Sleeping Dogs (Lionsgate play)

A retired detective, battling Alzheimer’s, delves into an old murder case to save an innocent man. However, having lost his memory, everyone seems to be a criminal, and the lines between victim and culprit are blurred. Featuring Russel Crowe as Roy Freeman, Sleeping Dogs is a crime thriller which will send chills down the spine as you discover secrets from his past through forgotten connections and fragmented memories.

Release date: August 2

With a rich variety of the latest releases on OTT platforms this week, there is no shortage of entertainment to get you through the week. So, as soon as you have a free moment, make sure to settle into a cosy spot, grab a favourite snack, and hit play! Who knows – you may discover your next favourite movie or show among these. Happy watching!

