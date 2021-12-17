As we approach the fag end of the Telugu audience’s most-watched reality show, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5, it’s time to call for the winner of this season. The fifth edition of the show has created quite a buzz since its first promo. Promising ‘bid goodbye to boredom’ and ‘freedom from boredom’, the show had been entertaining the tele audiences for the past fifteen weeks. Over the last hundred days, the contestants have involved themselves in various activities and games to create an impact, and a fan base for themselves. And if there is any contestant that you want to cast your vote for, we have reached the last day to vote. Here are the voting missed call numbers of the finalists of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5

Bigg Boss Season 5 Telugu: Here are the finalists and their voting missed call numbers

#1 Manas: 8886658216

#2 VJ Sunny: 8886658202

#3 Siri: 8886658201

#4 Sreerama: 8886658204

#5 Shanmukh Jaswanth: 8886658210

The stepwise procedure to vote online for contestants of Bigg Boss Season 5 Telugu:

Install the Disney+Hotstar App

Open the app and sign in using your email/Facebook credentials

Search for Bigg Boss 5 Telugu

Right below the streaming window, you will find text that reads ‘Voting for today is now open

Tap on the Vote option that is provided near the text

The images of the nominated contestants will appear next

Every user will be given 10 votes per day, which can either be cast for one contestant or split among multiple contestants. Click on the image of your favourite housemate you wish to save from elimination and cast your vote.

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 Timings and Streaming Platform:

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 is being aired on Star Maa. The show is telecast at 10:00 pm on weekdays and at 9:00 pm on weekends. Viewers can also catch the action on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more regular updates of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5.