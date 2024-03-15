Former Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Joint Director, VV Lakshminarayana, has announced that he will contest in the Visakhapatnam North Assembly Constituency.

Addressing a gathering in Visakhapatnam, Lakshminarayana – who recently formed Jai Bharat National Party (JBNP) – said both the Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) failed to put pressure on the Centre to obtain special status for Andhra Pradesh. Stating that the issue was not a concluded chapter, the former CBI official vowed to fight on it. He further said the Jai Bharat Party would continue the protests and agitation till the Central Government takes back its decision to privatise the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. Unfortunately, the successive governments were not considering the opinion of the people while making laws.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India has allotted a torch light symbol for the Jai Bharat party. The party will contest in both Assembly and Lok Sabha elections using the torch light symbol. Laksminarayana thanked the Election Commission for allocating them this common symbol for both elections.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Lakshminarayana contested on the Jana Sena Party ticket from Visakhapatnam and lost it. He, however, was able to secure as many as 2,88,874 votes. He later quit the JSP, following differences with party chief Pawan Kalyan.

Lakshminarayana has been extensively touring the entire state over the past three months. During this time, he identified potential candidates for his political party. As soon as the Election Commission issues the notification for the general election, he is expected to unveil the list of his party’s candidates.

VV Lakshminarayana has been actively participating in the agitation against the steel plant privatisation. He is hopeful about getting the support of the people of Visakhapatnam to raise his voice in the Visakhapatnam North Assembly Constituency.

Read also: Pawan Kalyan to contest from Pithapuram

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more political updates.