Lagadapati Rajagopal to stop conducting election surveys

Former MP Lagadapati Rajagopal has announced that he will no longer conduct his survey on polls. Popularly called as “Andhra Octopus”, Rajagopal is known for predicting the winner of the elections across the Telugu states. However, his recent predictions have gone terribly wrong. After missing the mark by a huge margin in Telangana, his predictions for the state of Andhra Pradesh too have turned incorrect.

While the survey by Lagadapati Rajagopal and his team forecast the return of the TDP to power in Andhra Pradesh, the actual results spoke otherwise. With YSRCP reigning supreme at the polls with 151 Assembly seats, TDP was restricted to just 23 seats, which was in stark contrast to Rajagopal’s survey that predicted above 90 seats for Chandrababu Naidu-led party.

Accepting failure and expressing grief over the same, the former politician, who went into political exile after Andhra Pradesh was bifurcated in 2014, has called it a day on his surveys. Citing that he has failed to know the pulse of the people in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Rajagopal has expressed grief through a press note. He further confirmed that he would abstain from conducting exit polls in the future.

The netizens and YSRCP supporters though have been in no mood to let his failed survey get away. After the predictions fell flat, the man has been the centre for several memes and trolls over the past few days.