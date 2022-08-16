Now that the long weekend is behind us, the weekly routines are here to drag us back to our mundane lives. But hey! Didn’t the Independence Day weekend give us plenty to cheer about? Not only did we cherish the national fervour but also caught up with some quality time with our loved ones, thanks to the stream of movies that hit the screens. So here’s Mirchi RJ Indu sharing her word on the movies she covered over the weekend; from Aamir Khan’s prestigious Laal Singh Chaddha to Nikhil’s ambitious Karthikeya 2.

Read on for spoiler-free reviews of major movie releases from the previous week of August.

#1 Laal Singh Chaddha

Cast: Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya, Kareena Kapoor

Director: Advait Chandan

Laal Singh Chaddha is the official remake of the Hollywood classic, Forrest Gump, which was released in 1994. Adapting a classic and adding a desi touch isn’t an easy task but Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh does manage to deliver the essence of the original on how a simple man’s journey recounts against a set of events in history. Mr Khan, who is popularly known as the “Perfectionist”, gives his best yet again while Kareena Kapoor, who is an exceptional actor as well, doesn’t need de-ageing procedures to prove she is the best fit. However, the film loses its spark and tends to get boring as it stretches to 2 hours 39 mins run time. The screenplay and character arcs could have lent much better strength to the film were they etched better.

Final Verdict: If you watched Forrest Gump and are a fan of the original, this adaptation might not reach your expectations.

#2 Karthikeya 2

Cast: Chandoo Mondeti

Director: Nikhil Siddharth, Anupama Parameswaran, Anupama Kher

Karthik, the curious doctor from the prequel, is back to bust new myths and discover bigger logic. This time around, he finds himself in Dwaraka as his mother takes him along to fulfil an unattended sacred vow. A series of unforeseen events put him on an adventurous spree and he has now a responsibility to find an anklet that holds the answer to all of the world’s miseries; the anklet belonging to Lord Krishna.

With the help of Mugdha (Anupama Parameswaran) and a few other associates, Karthik sets out on a journey to find his way to the anklet, and in the process uncovers several truths connected to Lord Krishna. The engaging storytelling, with a change in tonality, is definitely impressive but lengthy explanations at regular intervals get a little too preachy.

A nicer justification for their treasure hunt, in the harsh climatic conditions, might have helped the film leave the audience with a stronger impact.

Final Verdict: A one-time watch

#3 Macherla Niyojakavargam

Director: M.S.Rajashekhar Reddy

Cast: Nithiin, Krithi Shetty, Samuthirakani

Siddhu (Nithiin), an IAS officer who is yet to receive a posting, lands in a village for his love interest Swati (Krithi Shetty) and understands that Macherla has been struggling under the weight of a cruel man’s oppression since the 1990s. Eventually, he gets posted to the same district and swings into a lot of action to prove that IAS officers are not always soft and calm.

Nithiin sports a new look, too many action sequences break the monotony. Nidhi’s (Catherine) character is merely there to justify the hero’s posting to where he actually wanted to be posted. The egoistic brother-in-law of Swati, Guru (Vennela Kishore) comes in to deliver some cringe comedy here and there. The story is too familiar and does not cater for anything new.

Final Verdict: Save your time

